E-fit released after man loses leg in Burngreave shooting
- Published
Police have released images of a person they would like to speak to after a man lost his leg in a shooting.
The attack took place at about 22:10 BST on 2 July when a man, 42, got shot in Malton Street in the Burngreave area of Sheffield.
The gunman fled the scene and later asked a member of the public for a lift, South Yorkshire Police said.
They believe the attack was targeted and said the victim's leg had to be amputated.
The force has now released e-fit and CCTV images of a man they want to identify.
Officers confirmed the suspect fled the scene in an orange Mini Cooper and drove to Wood Spring Court and into woods alongside Grimesthorpe Road where he abandoned the vehicle and made off on foot along Upwell Hill.
He was last seen asking for a lift in the Hinde House Crescent area of Sheffield at 22:30 BST, officers said.
According to witnesses, he is white, aged between 30 and 40 and between 5ft 5ins (165cm) and 5ft 7ins (174cm) tall.
He is thought to be of a fairly large build, with brown eyes and a "big" nose and was wearing a bright blue coat.
Det Insp Chris Ronayne, senior investigating officer, said: "I understand that people may be reluctant to come forward, but I'd ask them to consider the fact a man has lost his leg in this incident and the people responsible need to be brought to justice."
