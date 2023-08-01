Yorkshire Day marked with mayors' parade through Rotherham
Dozens of mayors have paraded through the streets of Rotherham to celebrate Yorkshire Day.
The procession of county-wide civic figures went from the town hall to the town's minster during the annual event.
Yorkshire Day was first celebrated on 1 August 1975 in an effort to restore pride in the whole region.
David Hinde, the Yorkshire Society and Helmsley town crier who led proceedings, said: "Yorkshire Day means a lot."
"It means the friendliness of the people here," said Mr Hinde.
"It means the traditions and the culture that we have.
"The achievements that Yorkshire people have made.
"And, just the beauty of the place."
"We're all shouting 'Yorkshire' as loud as we can today," he said.
Towns and cities in Yorkshire have taken turns to host the main festivities since 1985 and Rotherham used its tenure to hand over creative control to the borough's children and young people, highlighting the town hosting the first ever Children's Capital of Culture in 2025.
All Saints' Square, outside the minster, was filled with musical performances, poetry, dance and craft workshops.
Ee bah gum it's Yorkshire Day
Yorkshire Day was first celebrated in 1975 by the Yorkshire Ridings Society, formed a year earlier to protest against the local government reorganisation of the county's traditional borders.
It is always held on 1 August, a date which alludes to the Battle of Minden in Germany in 1759, which saw the Army allow soldiers to wear white roses in their caps.
Among the usual festivities is the reading of the Yorkshire Declaration of Integrity in York, in all the languages used in Yorkshire since its earliest known reference in Anglo-Saxon times, including Old English, Latin, Old Norse and modern English.
The declaration refers to "within these boundaries of 1,148 years standing", which is a reference to York's Viking foundation in 875 AD.
Source: PA Media
