Rotherham man admits possession of homemade explosives

Police in Treefield Close, WingfieldBBC/Elliott Green
Police and a bomb disposal team were called to Brett Ainsley's house in Treefield Close, Wingfield

A man has admitted possessing homemade explosives after a bomb scare sparked the evacuation of a Rotherham street.

A bomb disposal team was called to Brett Ainsley's home in Treefield Close, Wingfield, after police found the devices during a search in June.

The 41-year-old initially claimed his teenage son had made the devices using YouTube videos but pleaded guilty at Sheffield Crown Court on Monday.

He was remanded in custody until a sentencing hearing on 1 September.

BBC/Elliott Green
A bomb disposal robot was used to secure the property

Officers found two improvised explosive devices in a satchel in Ainsley's home during an unrelated search on 23 June, Sheffield magistrates previously heard.

One of the devices, contained within a sunglasses case, had been adapted with metal ball bearings in a way which would "cause maximum harm," prosecutor Owen Burns said.

Twelve properties were evacuated and Treefield Close was cordoned off for more than six hours while a military bomb squad secured the house.

Ainsley admitted a charge of possessing an explosive substance for an unlawful purpose on Monday.

