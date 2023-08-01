20mph speed limits to be introduced at Barnsley primary schools
Speed limit signs will be installed outside primary schools in a South Yorkshire town during the summer break.
The 20mph (32km/h) notices will be introduced at 11 sites in Barnsley in the summer break, the council said.
The scheme follows a successful trial at five primary schools, Councillor James Higginbottom said.
He told a council meeting that there are plans to roll out the speed limit programme to other schools across the borough in the coming months.
The 25 new signs will be installed during the summer holidays, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
"In Penistone East, Oxspring and Thurgoland primary schools are in the first phase and the 20mph signs will be in place for the start of the new school term in September," Mr Higginbottom said.
"We're looking at if we can install signs at Cawthorne, Hoylandswaine, Silkstone, Silkstone Common and we'll provide further updates as soon as the feasibility assessments are complete."
