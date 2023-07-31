Sheffield weather: Records show July is second wettest on record
- Published
The South Yorkshire city of Sheffield has just experienced its second wettest July on record.
The soggy summer has seen the city pounded by precipitation with the borough's Weston Park weather station recording 176mm (7in) of rainfall - more than double the 65mm average.
Experts said the unusual weather was down to the effects of climate change.
BBC Yorkshire's Paul Hudson said: "It has also been cooler than average, and the dullest July since 1980."
The wettest July recorded by the city's observatory, which has been detailing climatic conditions since 1882, was 50 years ago when 201mm (7.9in) of rain was recorded.
Climate correspondent Mr Hudson added: "It marks a sharp contrast from June, which was the hottest on record across England, and very dry.
"Scientists believe the wet weather is due to the Arctic melting, which is weakening the jet stream and causing it to become stuck.
"So, whereas parts of southern Europe have seen heat build to extreme levels, the UK has been stuck on the other side of the jet stream with weeks of cool, wet weather."
The heavy downpours this month led to disruption and delays at Sheffield's Tramlines Festival, which took place from 21 to 23 July in Hillsborough Park.
Videos on social media showed festivalgoers braving the rain in ponchos and dancing and sliding in mud.
The unsettled weather in the UK is likely to continue through most of August, according to BBC forecaster Gemma Plumb.
She said: "There are signs that more prolonged, drier and slightly warmer weather is possible later in the month, but more likely into September."
Meanwhile, Bramham in West Yorkshire had recorded 112mm (4.4in) of rain by Monday morning.
That, combined with rainfall during the day, should make it the third wettest July the village has seen since records began.
