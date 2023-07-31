Pop Works: Eight in hospital after chemicals sprayed in club
Eight people were taken to hospital after a chemical substance was sprayed in a nightclub in South Yorkshire.
Pop Works in Doncaster was evacuated after several people reported feeling unwell at about 05:00 BST on Sunday.
Police said it had been a "terrifying ordeal" for those affected and they were trying to identify the substance released at the club on Silver Street.
A spokesman for the venue said it was "deeply sorry" for the incident and thanked the emergency services.
"This was a big eye-opener for us as a business and it was handled very well - thank you to our door staff and management," he added.
"We would like to apologise to everyone who was inside at the time and who was involved in the incident.
"What a world we live in that people would make businesses harder than it is in this trade after Covid."
'Working to ease fears'
South Yorkshire Police urged anyone with information about the incident, first reported by Yorkshire Live, to contact them.
"Eight people at the venue required hospital treatment but nobody is thought to have had any lasting effects," a force spokesman said.
"We are now working to determine what substance was let off at the location."
Ch Insp David Struggles, from the Doncaster district command team, said: "For those inside Pop Works this must have been a terrifying ordeal and we are working hard to determine exactly what happened at the location.
"This type of offence will cause concern among the community and those who like to use the night-time economy in the city.
"We want to get to the bottom of what happened as quickly as possible to ease those fears and make those who live in or wish to use the city centre for leisure feel safe and secure."
