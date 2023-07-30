Sheffield: Walker rescued after Rivelin Reservoir fall
A walker has been rescued after falling into a reservoir spillway on the outskirts of Sheffield.
Ambulance crews and Edale Mountain Rescue were called to the Rivelin Reservoir on Saturday, with the casualty suffering pelvic injuries.
A stretcher was used to haul the injured person out of the spillway during the "challenging" rescue at about 20:50 BST, rescuers said.
They were then carried out through a forest and placed in an ambulance.
A mountain rescue team spokesperson said the person "had fallen a considerable distance" into the spillway.
"The patient was also rather chilly, having also fallen into the water and been immobile since," they added.
No further details of the injured person were available on Sunday.
