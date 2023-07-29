Barnsley ambulance crash leaves scooter rider critically injured
- Published
A man has been left in a life-threatening condition after a crash between an ambulance and a scooter.
South Yorkshire Police said the ambulance was responding to an emergency call on Friday night in Hoylandswaine, Barnsley, when the collision occurred.
The crash happened at about 22:25 BST on the A628 Barnsley Road, at a junction near the Lord Nelson pub.
The scooter rider, who is in his 30s, was taken to hospital for treatment.
South Yorkshire Police appealed for drivers and pedestrians who witnessed the crash to contact the force using the 101 service.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.