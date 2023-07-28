York theft of huge 7mph industrial rollers sparks police appeal
Two huge industrial rollers each weighing six tonnes and with a top speed of around 7mph (12 km/h) have been stolen from a York building site.
The "high-value" Hamm Plant 1.2 rollers were taken from the Cocoa Works site on Wigginton Road, police said.
The mammoth machines were taken between 16:30 BST on Tuesday and 06:00 BST on Wednesday, officers added.
Anyone who saw what happened, or who has information about the thefts, has been asked to contact police.
A spokesperson for the North Yorkshire force said: "Officers are appealing for information about any people or vehicles seen entering or leaving this location at around the time of this incident."
The force did not speculate over how the heavy, slow-moving machines were removed from the site.
