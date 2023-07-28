Attempted murder charge over Thrybergh suspected drive-by shooting
A man has been charged with attempted murder after another man was injured in a drive-by shooting outside a working men's club in Rotherham.
The victim, in his 30s, was reportedly shot near Thrybergh Working Men's Club on Hollings Lane, Thrybergh, at about 19:20 BST on 30 June, police said.
He was treated in hospital for gunshot wounds to his leg and his injuries were not life-changing, officers said.
Martin Neville, 35, is due to appear before magistrates in Sheffield later.
Mr Neville, of Bellscroft Avenue, in Thrybergh, had been remanded in custody, according to South Yorkshire Police.
