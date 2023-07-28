Maltby memorial event marks 100th anniversary of colliery disaster
An event has taken place to mark the 100-year anniversary of an explosion which killed 27 workers.
The men died in an underground gas explosion at Maltby Colliery, near Rotherham, on 28 July, 1923.
More than 100 people, including relatives of those who died, gathered for a service at the Limekiln memorial, 2,400ft (730m), above the blast site.
Bill Spilsbury, whose grandfather was one of the men killed, said it was important to mark the event each year.
Mr Spilsbury, the chair of Maltby Miners Memorial Community Group, said the event was attended by dignitaries, including Alexander Stafford, the Conservative MP for Rother Valley, Lord Scarborough, whose family owned the land where the pit was worked, and the mayors of Rotherham and Doncaster.
'Moved to tears'
Villagers and former miners from the pit, which closed in 2013, laid wreaths at the memorial stone which was placed at the site in 2015.
A service conducted by Bishop of Manchester, the Right Reverend David Walker - who was the chaplain to Maltby diocese from 1986 to 1991 - was followed by a minute's silence.
On Thursday children from Hilltop School laid wreaths at the Grange Lane cemetery, at the graves of the only men whose remains were ever recovered.
Mr Spilsbury said: "That moved me to tears".
Maltby Colliery closed in 2013 after more than 100 years of mining with the loss of about 250 jobs.
