Rotherham gravediggers to strike over pay dispute
- Published
Gravediggers in Rotherham have announced plans for up to nine days of strike action in a dispute over pay.
Unison said cemetery grounds maintenance staff had "lost out significantly" over the past decade due to the council outsourcing their work.
A union spokesperson said staff were seeking a 10% pay rise from employer Glendale Grounds Maintenance (GGM).
Rotherham Council leader Chris Read urged GGM to "agree a fair deal". The BBC has approached GGM for a comment.
Unison said the first strike was set to take place from 8 to 10 September.
Regional Organiser Dan Wood said: "These Unison members are seeking an increase of 10% on their basic pay, overtime and allowances.
"They are not asking for anything they do not deserve. Even a rise of this scale would barely be sufficient to re-establish pay parity, after a decade of lagging behind, with the lowest paid [Rotherham Council] employees."
Cemetery maintenance work in Rotherham is contracted out to a company called Dignity who then subcontract services to GGM, the union said.
Mr Wood said as a result of the arrangement gravediggers were being treated as "second-class citizens".
Mr Read said the council's contract with Dignity goes back 23 years and "far pre-dates the contractual requirements that we would build into how the council does business with its suppliers today".
He added: "I would urge Glendale's management to get round the table with trade union representatives and agree a fair deal for their employees."
Mark Williams, from Dignity has reassured grave owners and bereaved families that any strike action "will not impact on the services they receive".
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.