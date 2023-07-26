Sheffield university shuts swimming pool over safety concerns
The University of Sheffield has closed its swimming pool indefinitely over safety concerns.
The pool at Goodwin Sports Centre in Northumberland Road was shut along with its steam and sauna room on Monday.
The decision was made after a condition survey found previously identified problems with the windows had become worse.
Sport Sheffield apologised to users and said it was "deeply saddened" by the closure.
In a statement posted on Facebook, staff said: "We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused by this situation. Although this news is disappointing, we want to assure you that we are working to develop a plan for the future.
"As always our members, students, staff and visitors' safety is of the utmost importance to us. Whilst the entire Sport Sheffield team is deeply saddened by the closure of the swimming pool we hope you understand why we have taken these measures."
Members of the community and students who use the pool were told over email the decision was immediate and indefinite, the Local Democracy Service reports.
Staff said all direct debit payments would be automatically cancelled and no further payments would be taken. It is understood they are also working to process refunds for block payments.
A University of Sheffield spokesperson confirmed the closure but did not provide details on what it would mean for staff.
They said: "Regular monitoring of the building has identified that maintenance work was required to the windows.
"Remedial works have taken place but additional work is necessary, so the pool has been closed until further notice.
"Sport Sheffield members will continue to be kept up to date with any further information about access to the facilities and any refund and concession options for their membership."
Sport Sheffield said it was working closely with swimming instructors to determine next steps.
Earlier this year the university carried out repairs to the windows after a condition survey raised concern about water getting in and rotting the timber.
A report to the city council recommended complete replacement by September this year.
