Sheffield soldier's WWI medals including Victoria Cross sell for £220k
- Published
Medals including a Victoria Cross (VC) belonging to a World War One soldier from Sheffield have been sold at auction for £220,000.
The VC was awarded to Sgt Arnold Loosemore for his actions during the Third Battle of Ypres in August 1917.
London auctioneers Noonans said the five, which also included the Distinguished Conduct Medal (DCM), had been sold to a private collector.
The medals had been sold previously in 1996 by Sgt Loosemore's son.
Christopher Mellor-Hill, from Noonans, said the price "reflects Loosemore's gallantry in the Great War" and that the buyer was British, and was known to lend items for public display.
"Loosemore's medals were a phenomenal achievement."
He explained only 32 men received both the VC, the country's highest accolade for valour in the face of the enemy, and the DCM during World War One.
Mr Mellor-Hill said auctioneers were able to show the medals to Sgt Loosemore's grandson for the first time prior to the sale.
Born in Sharrow, Sheffield, in 1886, Sgt Loosemore was the sixth of seven brothers, all of whom served during the war.
On 11 August 1917, near Langemarck in Belgium, two members of the then-private's section had been killed but he was observed throwing everything he had at the enemy.
After killing about 20, he returned to his post with a wounded comrade while under heavy fire.
The previous day, he was credited with having downed an aircraft engaged in a dog-fight with a British fighter.
He was presented with the VC by King George V at Buckingham Palace on 2 January 1918 and the following day was given a Civic Reception in Sheffield.
Sgt Loosemore would later be awarded the DCM for his gallantry with the 1st/4th Battalion at Zillebeke during a raid on 20 June 1918.
However, he was wounded in October 1918 and his left leg was amputated. He never fully recovered and died from tuberculosis in 1924.
He was buried with full military honours, his funeral being organised by Sheffield City Council, however his widow was denied a pension on the grounds he was no longer a serving solder at the time of their marriage.
