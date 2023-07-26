Doncaster breast surgeon sexually assaulted woman at clinic, court told
A breast surgeon sexually assaulted a woman at his clinic in Doncaster, a court has heard.
Nazar Kazzazi, 73, is alleged to have touched the woman's breasts without her consent and kissed her neck in July 2020.
The consultant cosmetic surgeon at Natural Look Clinic in Thorpe Road denies two counts of sexual assault.
Mr Kazzazi, of Wintersett Drive in Bessacarr, is on trial at Sheffield Crown Court.
Opening the case on Wednesday, prosecutor Tom Storey told the jury the defendant was alleged to have approached the woman from behind and rubbed her shoulders before putting his hands down her top and "remarking that she was not wearing a bra".
Mr Kazzazi removed his hands when the woman "tensed up" and "wriggled" but then kissed her neck and touched her breasts again, the court was told.
The complainant suffered an anxiety attack as she drove home following the alleged assault on 31 July and told her partner what had happened, Mr Storey said.
The woman said Mr Kazzazi had previously been "touchy feely" and told her she was "beautiful" but she had believed he was just being "very friendly," the jury heard.
Mr Storey said the doctor insisted the complainant had "fabricated" the allegations and had suggested during a police interview in August 2020 they may have been financially motivated.
The trial continues.
