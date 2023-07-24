'All hands on duck' as waterfowl moved from Stocksbridge bypass

Police steering ducklings on a road with traffic queued up behindSouth Yorkshire Police
Police said it was "all hands on duck" to halt traffic and rescue the youngsters

A family of 14 ducklings had to be escorted to a nearby pond after being spotted trying to cross a busy road.

The flock was rescued by council wardens after being found on the A616 Stocksbridge Bypass, in South Yorkshire.

South Yorkshire Police said it was "all hands on duck" as traffic was halted to lead the group to safety.

Posting on social media, the force said: "Neighbourhood teams really do deal with a wide range of issues."

South Yorkshire Police
The flock was taken to a nearby pond

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.