'All hands on duck' as waterfowl moved from Stocksbridge bypass
A family of 14 ducklings had to be escorted to a nearby pond after being spotted trying to cross a busy road.
The flock was rescued by council wardens after being found on the A616 Stocksbridge Bypass, in South Yorkshire.
South Yorkshire Police said it was "all hands on duck" as traffic was halted to lead the group to safety.
Posting on social media, the force said: "Neighbourhood teams really do deal with a wide range of issues."
