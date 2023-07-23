Ilkley zip wire event raises £50k for West Yorkshire hospices
- Published
More than £50,000 has been raised over the weekend by people riding a famous zip wire in West Yorkshire.
About 400 daredevils jumped off the Cow and Calf rocks in Ilkley for a bereavement and palliative care charity.
The rocks are a famous landmark on Ilkley Moor. It is said that the large rocky outcrop resembles a cow and the smaller one a calf.
The Zip the Cow runs were in aid of Sue Ryder hospices in Leeds and Keighley.
Paul Musgrave, the service director at Sue Ryder's Wheatfields Hospice, based in Headingly in Leeds, said the majority of the hospice's funding came from "the support and generosity of the community around us".
"We're here to have fun and get a bit of adrenalin going too," he added.
