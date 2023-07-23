Barnsley: Girl, 16, critical after car hits brick wall
A 16-year-old girl is in a critical condition in hospital after a car hit a brick wall.
Emergency services were called to Wombwell Lane in Barnsley at 11:40 BST on Saturday after the crash involving a blue Audi S3.
The driver, a 29-year-old man, and a 17-year-old girl suffered minor injuries, South Yorkshire Police said.
They were both arrested on suspicion of burglary and are being questioned in custody.
The man was also held on suspicion of driving while disqualified and dangerous driving.
A spokesperson for the force said: "It is believed that the car was travelling away from Stairfoot roundabout before travelling onto the opposite side of the carriageway and colliding with a brick wall."
Police have appealed for witnesses to come forward.
