Sheffield Tramlines: Gates open for music festival
- Published
Thousands of music fans are heading to Sheffield as the gates open for the city's 15th Tramlines festival.
The three-day event is held at Hillsborough Park and will see Richard Ashcroft, The Courteeners and Paul Heaton headline.
The festival, which started in 2009, has grown to include comedy shows as well as music and a free fringe event.
The Fringe at Tramlines sees acts perform on a stage in Devonshire Green as well as at venues around the city.
Festival operations director Timm Cleasby said: "We're excited, we're really wound up for it, we've put a lot of work into it this year and the site's looking great.
"I'm excited, it's going to be a good weekend. It's going to be an interesting weekend because the weather's coming in.
"Come prepared, bring your macs, bring your waterproofs and bring the party."
Alan Deadman, from the fringe festival, said: "I'm feeling excited - it's great when you put a programme together in the months and months before and then it actually happens.
"There are so many bands that I'm looking forward to seeing on The Green.
"The amount of music going on across Sheffield is incredible. It's over 40 venues putting music on.
"If people have the money they can go to see the bands at Tramlines, but if they haven't then there is so much free music going on - and a lot of it is Sheffield-made."
Line-up
Richard Ashcroft tops the bill on Friday as he performs on the Sarah Nulty Main Stage.
Ashcroft, former Verve frontman, will follow Australian rock trio DMA's and is due to come on stage at about 20:15 BST.
Elsewhere on the festival site Bloc Party are playing, along with acts including The Enemy, The K's and Sheffield indie band Harri Larkin.
On Saturday, the Courteeners headline, following Blossoms and Kate Nash. Katy B, Mae Muller, Spector and Paul Smith also perform.
Sunday night will see Paul Heaton, Kaiser Chiefs and Reverend and the Makers play along with Ella Henderson and Professor Green.
Festivalgoers are being encouraged to download an app to see the full line-up.
Getting there
Gates open at midday on Friday, Saturday and Sunday with the last entry at 19:30 BST.
Hillsborough Park is three miles north west of the city centre, but visitors are being warned there are no parking facilities available near the venue.
Public transport is expected to be busier than normal, so people are being urged to plan ahead and leave plenty of time for travel.
South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA) advised people to catch the Yellow Route service to Hillsborough Park or Leppings Lane tram stops, or the Blue Route service to Hillsborough tram stop, which is a five-minute walk to the park.
