Lionesses surprise Sheffield scrunchie-making superfan
- Published
A young Lionesses superfan who raised more than £14,500 for charity by selling England-inspired creations has had a surprise visit from her heroes.
Leah Walton, 10, of Sheffield, has been selling home-made World Cup-themed scrunchies and key rings to raise money for a boy with high-risk neuroblastoma.
Lucy Bronze and Ellie Roebuck met the youngster and gave her signed shirts, boots and a ball to auction off.
Former Lioness Jill Scott also sent a video praising the scrunchies.
Leah's dad Craig contacted Bronze's agent while on holiday in Barcelona in May to see if his enterprising daughter, who was given a sewing machine for Christmas, could meet the football star, who was training in the city.
He said: "The idea was just to ask Lucy if she could just come and spend 10 minutes with us after training and she surprised Leah, tapped her on the shoulder, and then took her inside this Barcelona training ground and we spent an hour and a half with her on a tour."
Leah said her football hero was "really, really kind" and gave her signed football boots, which she had worn at the first-ever UEFA Women's Finalissima against Brazil at Wembley, to keep and a football to auction off.
The young fan, who plays for Sheffield Wednesday under-11s team, was also given two shirts signed by Roebuck.
"She gave us this shirt to donate, which raised £300, and she gave me a shirt for myself to keep and now it's up in my bedroom on my wall," Leah added.
Leah said she had asked for a sewing machine for Christmas "because I wanted to make clothes for dolls", but decided instead to use her creative abilities to raise money for four-year-old Jude Mellon-Jameson, who was diagnosed with high-risk neuroblastoma, a rare and aggressive childhood cancer.
Jude, also from Sheffield, is one of about 100 UK children diagnosed with the rare condition each year, accounting for just 6% of all childhood cancer cases.
Leah has raised some of the money selling scrunchies at ScrapDragon, a creative reuse centre in Sheffield.
Former Lioness Scott sent Leah a video message while holding one of the scrunchies.
She told Leah: "Thanks for mine. I'll be wearing mine at the World Cup. Hopefully it'll bring the Lionesses some luck."
Leah said she was really excited about the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, and urged her heroes to "bring another trophy home".
