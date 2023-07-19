Operation Stovewood: Man charged with rape of 14-year-old girl
A 48-year-old man has been charged with the rape of a teenage girl in Rotherham in 2008.
Azher Ahmed Malik, of Verdon Street, Burngreave, Sheffield, allegedly assaulted the girl when she was 14.
The charge is part of the National Crime Agency's (NCA) Operation Stovewood investigation into child sexual abuse in Rotherham between 1997 and 2013.
Mr Malik was due to appear before Sheffield magistrates on Wednesday.
Operation Stovewood is the single largest law enforcement investigation into non-familial child sexual exploitation and abuse in the UK, according to the NCA.
