Sheffield fire: More than 50 cars ablaze in suspected arson
More than 50 cars and two motorbikes have been involved in a suspected arson attack in Sheffield.
Firefighters were called to the blaze on Parkway Drive at about 23:15 BST on Tuesday.
At its height, 10 fire engines and a turntable ladder were used to tackle the blaze, with residents advised to close all doors and windows.
A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said no one was injured in the fire.
The incident, which is believed to have been started deliberately, was brought under control by 01:45 BST, they added.
