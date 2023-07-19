Cyclists invited to try Sheffield Grand Prix route with Olympian Ed Clancy
The route of a cycling race will open later for the public to ride along with an Olympic gold medallist.
Professional cyclists will compete in Sheffield's Grand Prix following the community event.
The course will open to the public from 17:00 BST for people to ride with cycling champion Ed Clancy.
Mr Clancy, who is also active travel commissioner for South Yorkshire, said the event would "give everyone the chance to give pedal power a go".
The Rock Up and Ride event takes place before the professional race and starts at Union Street.
It enables people to cover the same 0.8 mile (1.4km) route as the competitors.
Mr Clancy, from Barnsley, said: "We've organised Rock Up and Ride to give everyone the chance to give pedal power a go, traffic free - to see the circuit from the saddle and take in the outdoor city."
He said he believed that "enabling people to choose walking, scooting and cycling is central to building a better connected, healthier and more sustainable South Yorkshire".
"I've loved cycling since I was a kid, I was hooked straight away. It's fast, fun and gave me freedom. I've got such happy memories of riding around with my friends and I want other people to discover that for themselves."
The Grand Prix is now in its ninth year and is part of the British Cycling National Circuit Race Series.
Councillor Ben Miskell, chair of Sheffield City Council's transport, regeneration and climate policy committee, said he would be taking part in the public event,
He said it was a "fantastic opportunity for cyclists of all ages and abilities to have a go on the same race circuit as the pro athletes".
To take part, participants should register at the Giant Sheffield gazebo, outside the Town Hall, from 16:30 BST.
