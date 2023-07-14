Armend Xhika: Pair convicted over Sheffield street fight stabbing death
- Published
Two men have been convicted over the killing of a man stabbed in a street fight.
Armend Xhika died after two groups arranged a meeting in Sheffield on 13 May 2021, police said.
CCTV footage showed Mr Xhika dropping to the floor after he was stabbed in the chest. He was taken to hospital by car where he later died.
Marsid Senia, 25, and Mentor Selmani, 28, were found guilty of his manslaughter at Sheffield Crown Court.
Police said the meeting was to settle a row between the two groups after a car crash which was blamed on Mr Xhika.
He received a 4in (10cm) deep stab wound to his chest, cutting through his heart, as well as four additional stab wounds to his neck and body.
Two of his friends were also stabbed in the incident in Earl Marshall Road.
Senia, of Burnett Street, Bradford, and Selmani, of no fixed address, were remanded in custody and will appear before Sheffield Crown Court for sentencing at a later date.
The pair were also convicted at an earlier trial of assaults on other members of the group the same evening, police said.
Det Insp Simon Cartwright said: "Armend lost his life at the hands of others for damage to a vehicle.
"He would not have died if those involved in his death were not intent on causing him harm and getting their 'justice' for a material possession.
"Knife crime devastates lives.
"The pain and trauma of losing a loved one to knife crime never goes away and Armend's family now have to face living without their loved one because of the defendants' decision to arm themselves with knives."
The force said it was still seeking two men in connection to the death of Mr Xhika, - brothers Eljaso Cela, 28, and 26-year-old Mateo Cela.
