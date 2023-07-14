Sheffield hit-and-run driver jailed for killing pedestrian
- Published
A hit-and-run driver who killed a pedestrian has been jailed for six years and three months.
Mohammed Abdullah hit Sean Crowley when his car mounted the pavement in Regent Street, Sheffield, in the early hours of 22 August 2021 before speeding off.
The 58-year-old victim was taken to hospital but died a month later, Sheffield Crown Court heard.
Abdullah, 26, of Limpsfield Road, Sheffield, pleaded guilty to causing his death by dangerous driving.
He was sentenced on Wednesday, when he was also banned from driving for six years.
In a statement Mr Crowley's sister said: "In his life he had done some amazing things, like coming through the loss of our mother at age 11, surviving cancer at 21 and, perhaps most amazingly, rowing across the Atlantic singlehandedly in a boat he built himself.
"For a long time, he held the record as the youngest man ever to carry out that feat. But he is best remembered as a true and much-loved friend, someone you could rely on, who was always ready to help out."
She said knowing Abdullah had fled the scene of the crash had made his death "infinitely harder to bear".
"An accident I can understand, but for the driver to callously decide to drive off is beyond understanding," she added.
South Yorkshire Police said CCTV footage of Abdullah's driving prior to the crash showed him driving the wrong way down a one-way street and nearly colliding with parked cars and bollards.
After fleeing the scene his car was found abandoned in Bolsover Road, Sheffield. He handed himself into police two days after the collision.
Sgt John Taylor said: "His driving was erratic, dangerous and ultimately cost an innocent man his life.
"The judge deemed the CCTV footage too shocking and disturbing to show in court, which demonstrates the gravity of Abdullah's actions that evening.
"There is no excuse or justifiable reason for his actions and I am pleased he has received a custodial sentence, though no jail term will ever undo the pain and grief he has caused to Mr Crowley's family and friends."
