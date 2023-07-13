Pulp-branded bus to ferry fans to Sheffield Arena homecoming gig
A specially branded bus honouring Britpop band Pulp has been unveiled in their home city of Sheffield.
Lucky competition winners will be able to ride the double decker from the train station to Pulp's show at the Utilita Arena on Friday.
Operator First South Yorkshire said it had dedicated the bus to "one of Sheffield's finest bands".
Pulp said that the bus, emblazoned with pictures and lyrics, would also be "serving Sheffield bus routes soon".
The bus features photos of Jarvis Cocker and the rest of the group, as well as lyrics including "The future's owned by you and me", a line from Mis‐Shapes.
Drummer Nick Banks told BBC Radio Sheffield that the bus follows the launch of others dedicated to local bands.
He said: "I know people out there in Radio Sheffield land are turned on, switched on, they know what's happening around town, and you will have seen I think four buses going around with Sheffield bands on them etc.
"There's another one coming out very soon with Pulp all over it."
A First South Yorkshire spokesman said: "We have dedicated one of our buses to one of Sheffield's finest bands on the lead-up to their gigs this coming weekend at the arena in Sheffield.
"Pulp have been selling out on their recent tour and have fans travelling from far and wide to get their hands on a ticket.
"First South Yorkshire are pleased to be supporting their journey and fans are in with a chance to get a golden ticket to ride free to the event this coming Friday by entering the competition."
The competition offers 148 fans the chance to take the bus to the arena at 17:45 BST and 18:45 on Friday.
Pulp are performing two homecoming gigs in Sheffield on July 14 and 15, having last played their home city in 2012.
