Sheffield bus lane cameras proposed to ease congestion
- Published
Cameras could be installed in Sheffield's bus lanes to ease congestion after plans for "red routes" were scrapped.
Sheffield City Council had proposed introducing red lines to prevent parking along Ecclesall Road and Abbeydale Road at any time.
However, agenda papers for a meeting next week reveal the lines are no longer being considered.
Instead, parking cameras and junction improvements will be considered.
Under plans, cameras would be installed along London Road/Abbeydale Road and Ecclesall Road "to enforce illegal parking and loading" within bus lanes during operational hours.
According to the council, plans to improve traffic flow were first presented to members in November 2021, with changes made following public consultation and feedback from residents and business owners.
Illegal parking
Councillor Ben Miskell, chair of the authority's Transport, Regeneration and Climate Policy committee, said he hoped the plans would provide "a resolution that works for everyone involved".
He said: "As our city expands, it is crucial we have a high-quality, sustainable transport network to offer residents a genuine choice about how they travel."
Illegal parking on these routes often led to congestion and bus passengers being delayed, the council said.
Over three days, the council monitored traffic and found 704 vehicles parked illegally in London Road and Abbeydale Road, between the Bannerdale Road and Boston Street junctions. A further 317 illegally-parked vehicles were found in Ecclesall Road, between the Psalter Lane and Pear Street junctions.
While the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA) manages public transport, Mr Miskell said the council played an important role in ensuring routes were "well equipped and able to facilitate demand".
In 2019, bus operator First Group found Ecclesall Road and Abbeydale Road, including London Road, were among the top 20 congestion hotspots in Sheffield, the council said.
Mr Miskell added: "We can play our part by ensuring buses are given priority, and in turn improve their reliability and consistency across the city - giving people peace of mind that their bus will arrive on time and get them to their destination as planned."
The proposals will be considered by councillors on Wednesday 19 July. If approved, work could begin in the spring.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.