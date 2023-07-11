Sheffield crash: Two arrested after pedestrian killed
- Published
Two people have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after a pedestrian died in a car crash near Sheffield.
Police were called to Mansfield Road in Aston shortly after 06:40 BST on Tuesday following reports a black Ford Puma had hit a woman.
The 56-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene, South Yorkshire Police said.
A 44-year-old man, from Sheffield, and a 46-year-old local woman remain in custody while enquiries continue.
Officers have appealed for witnesses or anyone with information, including CCTV or dashcam footage, to get in touch.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.