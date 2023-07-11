Meadowhall Retail Park: Suspected WW2 explosive device found
A suspected World War Two explosive was found during building work at a shopping park in Sheffield, police have confirmed.
The device was discovered at Meadowhall Retail Park on Thursday morning, according to South Yorkshire Police.
A cordon was put in place after the Army bomb disposal team and police officers attended the incident.
The device was removed by the military team and disposed of, a police spokesperson said.
The retail park has since reopened.
