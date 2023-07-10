Arctic Monkeys' Sheffield gigs provide £4m boost to city economy
Sheffield band Arctic Monkeys' homecoming gigs last month netted the city £4m, the council has said.
Officials said 74,000 people packed Hillsborough Park for two nights of shows from the rockers, originally from High Green.
Councillor Martin Smith said: "The boost for local businesses is huge.
"Businesses in Hillsborough, particularly food and drink venues, benefitted, and we saw an uplift in hotel bookings and footfall."
Mr Smith, chair of the authority's Economic Development and Skills committee, added: "These events go to show how beneficial large-scale shows can be for Sheffield, bringing both entertainment and economic benefits to the city."
The council said there was minor damage to the park, which has since been returned to its original condition. Repairs were paid for by SJM Concerts, it said.
Janine Lawson, from the Hillsborough Tap pub, said the gigs provided "a great boost" during what is usually a quiet period.
Ms Lawson, also a member of the promotion group Hillsborough Together, added: "The feedback we received from visitors was fantastic."
