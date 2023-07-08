CCTV appeal after Rotherham playing fields sex attack
- Published
Detectives investigating the alleged rape of a teenage girl in Rotherham have released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to.
The attack happened at about 21:00 BST on Thursday as the girl walked with friends through Eastwood Playing Fields, South Yorkshire Police said.
The man is described as white with short brown hair, between 18 to 20 years old and about 5ft 8ins tall.
Officers have said they believe he may be able to assist with their enquiries.
The man was wearing a plain grey hooded top, blue jogging bottoms with stripes down the leg, white trainers and had "a back and sides haircut".
Anyone who recognises the man is asked to contact police.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.