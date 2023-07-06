Barnsley crash: Woman, 67, suffers life-threatening injuries
A pedestrian has been left with life-threatening injuries following a crash involving a car in Barnsley.
South Yorkshire Police said the 67-year-old woman was struck on Broadway, near Greenacre School, on a bend in the road at about 15:45 BST on Wednesday.
She suffered injuries to her pelvis and head, and remains in a critical condition in hospital.
A second pedestrian, a woman in her 70s, was treated for minor cuts to her head, police said.
The blue Skoda Fabia was travelling towards Pogmoor at the time of the collision.
The force has appealed for witnesses or anyone with information, including dashcam footage of the incident, to come forward.
Officers said they were trying to understand "what happened in the build-up to the incident and the collision itself".
