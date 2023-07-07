Sheffield: WW1 sergeant's medals to be auctioned
Medals, including a Victoria Cross (VC), awarded to a World War One soldier from Sheffield are expected to fetch up to £220,000 at auction.
Britain's highest accolade for valour in the face of the enemy was awarded to Sgt Arnold Loosemore for his actions during the Third Battle of Ypres.
Sgt Loosemore fought with "every means possible" to thwart a counterattack, London auctioneers Noonans said.
The medal, part of a set, is to be auctioned on 26 July.
Also included in the lot is a Distinguished Conduct Medal (DCM) also awarded to the soldier.
Christopher Mellor-Hill, from Noonans, said the medals were a "phenomenal achievement", with only 19 men said to have received both the VC and the DCM during the war.
"Loosemore's DCM is just one of three to be named with the post-nominal letters 'V.C.'" said Mr Mellor-Hill.
Born in Sharrow, Sheffield, in 1886, Sgt Loosemore was the sixth of seven brothers, all of whom served during the 1914-18 war.
On 11 August 1917, near Langemarck in Belgium, the Third Battle of Ypres was raging. Two members of the then-private's section had been killed but he was observed throwing everything he had at the enemy.
After killing about 20 of the enemy, he returned to his post with a wounded comrade while under heavy fire.
The previous day, he was credited with having downed an aircraft engaged in a dog-fight with a British fighter.
Sheffield applause
Sgt Loosemore was presented with the Victoria Cross by King George V at Buckingham Palace. A civic reception was held for him in Sheffield, with more than 2,000 people cheering him at the steps of the Town Hall.
On 11 October 1918, exactly one month before the war ended, Sgt Loosemore was wounded resulting in the amputation of his left leg. He never fully recovered, and died from tuberculosis in 1924.
Sgt Loosemore was buried with full military honours, with his funeral organised by Sheffield City Council.
