Rotherham wildfire in fields believed to be deliberate
A wildfire which broke out in Rotherham on Tuesday evening may have been started deliberately, the fire service has said.
South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service was called at 20:10 BST to Flanderwell Lane in Sunnyside, following reports of fields on fire.
Several appliances attended and managed to extinguish the flames in two hours.
A spokesperson for the fire service said it was believed the blaze was started deliberately.
They added: "Firefighters did a fantastic job of getting the fire under control and had extinguished the fire within two hours."
Crews left the scene by 21:40 BST.
