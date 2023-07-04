Travel disruption in Sheffield after man climbs to top of crane

Emergency vehicles on Pond Street
Emergency services are at the scene on Pond Street near Sheffield bus station

Roads around Sheffield bus station have been closed after a man climbed to the top of a crane.

South Yorkshire Police said they were called to Pond Street at 21:00 BST on Monday by a person concerned about the man's safety.

The man is believed to be in the cab of the crane, which is being used to construct a new high-rise building.

Pond Street has been shut between Fitzalan Square and Harmer Lane and a number of bus services are disrupted.

Photos from the scene show a number of emergency vehicles parked nearby, including ambulances and fire engines

Drivers have been asked to avoid the area.

