Lord Bob Kerslake: Former council chief 'masterminded city rebirth'
- Published
Tributes have been paid to former head of the Civil Service Lord Bob Kerslake in the city where he "masterminded much of [its] post-industrial rebirth".
Lord Kerslake, who died on Saturday, aged 68, was Sheffield City Council's chief executive between 1997-2008.
He was described by the local authority as a "much-loved and inspirational" figure.
Lord Kerslake, who had been diagnosed with cancer, was knighted in 2005 for services to local government.
In a joint statement, leaders at the council said he "believed deeply in the power of public service having a real impact on people's lives".
"He will be remembered particularly for his work leading the regeneration of the city centre, including what are now iconic Sheffield landmarks such as the Winter Garden, Station Gateway and Millennium Square," they said.
"Bob was not only concerned with Sheffield's physical infrastructure - he cared deeply about the people and communities of the city and worked tirelessly to reduce the city's deep-seated inequalities."
The council said he was an "early supporter" of devolved power from central government and started the process of what became the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority.
Lord Kerslake led the Civil Service between January 2012 and September 2014 and had recently been working with the Labour Party on its preparations for the next general election.
He was introduced as a crossbench life peer in the House of Lords in 2015.
The statement concluded: "He lived in Sheffield until his death and retained a deep connection with the city and its development, including continuing to work in a voluntary capacity as chair of the board of governors of Sheffield Hallam University, a member of the advisory board of S1 Artspace, and chair of Sheffield Theatres Trust.
"He will be sadly missed by us all and we extend our deepest sympathies to his wife Anne, his family, and his many friends."
Baroness Helena Kennedy KC, Sheffield Hallam University's chancellor described Lord Kerslake as a "remarkable man".
"A brilliant public servant of the highest calibre, full of integrity and humanity," she said.
"We were so lucky to have him as chair of the governing body at Sheffield Hallam, he loved the university and was so proud of all that is achieved here."
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.