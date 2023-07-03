Aston shooting: Teenagers held on suspicion of attempted murder
- Published
An 18-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after shots were fired at a home in South Yorkshire.
Police said there were reports of shots being fired on Rosedale Close, in Aston, at around 23:30 BST on Sunday.
The person who lived at the address was not at home and no one was injured, according to South Yorkshire Police.
The two suspects were also arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm with intent and they remain in custody.
Officers said that although no one was hurt, the windows of the home and the neighbour's property were damaged in the attack.
A blue Skoda Octavia, which police believe may have been used during the shooting, was found abandoned in the Darnall area of Sheffield.
Ch Supt Laura Koscikiewicz said: "This incident is understandably very concerning for the local area and we are grateful to every single person who reported this to us.
"Their fast action allowed us to act swiftly to recover both a car believed to have been involved and quickly arrest two people."
She said there would be police patrols in the area and asked anyone with information to contact officers.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.