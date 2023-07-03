Yorkshire Wildlife Park welcomes new sea lion pups
- Published
Two sea lion pups have been born at Yorkshire Wildlife Park near Doncaster, the attraction has announced.
The pair are the first to be born at the South Yorkshire park, and staff said the pups were "thriving".
The first arrived on 21 June to mum Lara and the second baby was born on 30 June to another sea lion, Bailey.
Kelsie Wood from the park said Lara and Bailey were "displaying all their nurturing instincts as they gently guide and play" with the pups.
Aquatics team leader Ms Wood said the baby sea lions had been spending most of their time indoors but one had ventured into the nursery pool for its first swim last week.
"Now they are venturing out more and more, allowing visitors to enjoy their antics. In time they will be introduced to the rest of the family in the main Point Lobos pool," she said.
She added the pups were being kept separate from the male sea lions for a few weeks while they get used to their surroundings.
The park's Californian sea lions live in an enclosure with a 70 metre (229 ft) pool, the biggest purpose-built pool for the animals in the world, according to a park spokesperson.
The marine animals can reach speeds of nearly 20mph (32kmh) in the water.
