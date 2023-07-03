Rotherham autism respite centre closure devastating, say parents
Parents of children with complex needs have said they are "devastated" over the closure of an autism school's respite centre in South Yorkshire.
Natalie Williams, whose son uses the residential services based at Robert Ogden School, near Rotherham, said the announcement came "out of the blue".
She said it was shutting without any prior consultation or warning notice, which she described as "disgraceful".
The National Autistic Society, which runs it, said it was "deeply sorry".
A spokesperson said financial "pressures" had resulted in the closure of Thurnscoe House, which is in the grounds of Robert Ogden School, and that of nearby children's home, Clayton Croft, which it had put up for sale.
Ms Williams said her son Harrison, who is "non-verbal with additional needs", had been using the Thurnscoe House facility for the past two years - once a week during term time and for two nights a week during school holidays.
She said the family were informed by letter on Friday that it was due to close in September.
"We're just devastated," she said.
"Respite is the most important thing, not just to the children [but] to their parents as well.
"For a charity like National Autistic Society just to pull this from us with only a few weeks' notice I think it's disgraceful.
Another parent, Pete Scott-Thompson, whose 16-year-old son, Eddie, attends the centre, said the closure would have "a massive impact" on children and their families.
"There isn't any in the country that will provide what Eddie needs. There is no other provisions like that one," he said.
"He lives very much in the moment and he doesn't like change. He likes routine and structure. So I don't know what's gonna happen."
Amanda Robinson said the service had "transformed" her son Logan's life.
"He's a well rounded young man. He's gone from a young boy that was really anxious, heavily relying on a lot of intervention, to being a lot more independent than what he was when he first started."
Ms Williams said the facility was very much needed "to recharge batteries and continue the caring role".
"It's our lifeline and for a charity like that to do that to us is just awful."
A petition was being organised to "see if we can overturn their decision", she added
Caroline Stevens, chief executive of the National Autistic Society, said the charity had to make "tough decisions" not to incur further financial losses.
"It is with deep sadness and regret that we have taken this incredibly difficult decision, and we know this will be worrying for staff and the families we support.
"Our priority is to support those groups as we navigate this period of change."
