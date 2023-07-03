Six men to face trial on historical sex abuse charges
- Published
Six men have appeared in court to deny a series of sexual offences alleged to have been committed against two young girls more than 15 years ago.
The men, all from Sheffield and Rotherham, face charges including rape, indecent assault and trafficking.
The offences are said to have taken place between April 2003 and March 2008, Sheffield Crown Court heard.
All six men denied the 22 charges put to them and have been bailed ahead of a trial due to start on 8 April 2024.
Among the allegations read out in court is that one of the alleged victims was driven by one of the defendants to "addresses to have sex with other unknown men".
The six men who appeared in court are charged as follows:
- Mohammed Amar, 42, of Elizabeth Way, Rotherham, denies three counts of indecent assault
- Yasser Ajaib, 38, of Walter Street, Rotherham, denies one count of indecent assault
- Mohammed Zameer Sadiq, 48, of Richard Street, Rotherham, denies three counts of rape
- Mohammed Siyab, 43, of Stevenson Drive, Rotherham, denies one count of sexual intercourse with a girl under 13, two counts of rape, one count of indecency with a child and one count of trafficking within the UK for sexual exploitation
- Tahir Yasin, 37, of Burngreave Street, Sheffield, denies eight counts of rape
- Omar Mahmood, 36, of Grosvenor Road, Rotherham, denies two counts of rape
Two other men - Abid Sadiq, 42, of Rotherham and Ramin Bari, 37, of Batemore Road, Sheffield - did not appear before the court on Monday and are next due to appear on 14 July.
All eight men were charged as part of the National Crime Agency's Operation Stovewood, an inquiry into allegations of historical child sex abuse in and around Rotherham between 1997 and 2013.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.