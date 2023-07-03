Man suffers leg injuries in suspected Thrybergh drive-by shooting

The incident took place outside Thrybergh Working Men's ClubGoogle Maps
A man has been treated for suspected gun shot injuries to his leg after being hurt in a drive-by shooting outside a working men's club.

South Yorkshire Police were called to Hollings Lane, in Thrybergh, at 19:20 BST on 30 June, where a man had reportedly been shot at by a group travelling in a white Range Rover.

The car left the scene but was later found by officers, the force said.

Officers are appealing for witness or anyone with footage of the incident.

