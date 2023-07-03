Council launches Doncaster Sheffield Airport investor search
A search has begun to find an investor/operator to run Doncaster Sheffield Airport (DSA), if the site can be acquired from its owners.
The site closed in 2022, after owners Peel said it was financially unviable.
Doncaster's mayor, the mayor of South Yorkshire and the city's MPs said the search was part of their aim to "ultimately reopen" DSA.
In a joint statement, they added the council was continuing to negotiate with Peel over leasing the site.
The council said it had gone to the market specialising in the aviation sector to find capital investors and those with the "experience and technical" knowledge of running an airport.
"This is an extremely positive step to deliver a successful future for the airport," the statement said.
They added that they believed the airport, even though closed, was an "attractive proposition" to the aviation industry, saying "early feedback in this investor search seems to reflect our collective view".
The statement said the council was still prepared to pursue a Compulsory Purchase Order for the site if "either a direct sale by Peel to a party that has shown previous interest or a lease to the council do not transpire".
Last month South Yorkshire's mayor Oliver Coppard handed the council £3.1m to help it build a case for the legal action, which it believes will cost up to £6.25m.
Peel has previously said it had "pursued all viable commercial aviation opportunities at DSA" before the closure.
