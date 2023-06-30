Sheffield-made antique knives go under the hammer for almost £400k
A collection of antique knives produced in Sheffield has sold at auction for almost double its original estimate.
Amassed over 40 years by David Hayden-Wright before his death in 2006, the collection had been expected to sell for £200,000, but reached £387,381.
Auctioneer Thomas Del Mar said the price reflected the "outstanding quality" of the pieces.
Mr Hayden-Wright's collection was focused on knives produced by the major Sheffield firms.
Born in Christchurch, Hampshire, and later living in Worcestershire, Mr Hayden-Wright's passion for Sheffield-made knives led to his research being compiled into a book which was published after his death.
The period during which he built his collection coincided with many of the city's firms closing down, enabling him to also acquire ledgers and a number of early catalogues from many of the major producers.
London-based Olympia Auctions said the highest price paid was for a large multi-blade 20th Century penknife made for exhibition by George Wostenholm of Sheffield, which sold for £22,500, compared to an estimate of £2,500 to £3,000.
Mr Del Mar said the prices the items had reached reflected Mr Hayden-Wright's "eye for detail".
"Outstanding quality was a dominant theme and many pieces were in excellent condition," he said.
"Many knives were made for exhibition or presentation and recalled the golden age of British craftsmanship."
