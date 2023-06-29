Doncaster: E-bike riders shoot at cars in street
- Published
Two people riding on electric bikes fired shots at cars parked in a street.
The suspects fired at multiple vehicles on St James' Gardens in Balby, Doncaster at about 18:30 BST on Wednesday, South Yorkshire Police said.
Nobody is thought to have been injured during the incident, but cars were damaged.
Det Ch Insp Tom Bright, said it was a "worrying incident" which happened in "broad daylight" and it was "only by luck nobody was injured".
The force said there would be an increased police presence in the area while an investigation took place.
Anyone with information about the shootings has been asked to contact police.
