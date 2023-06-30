Redevelopment plan for Sheffield's Park Hill flats revealed
Plans for the latest phase in the redevelopment of Sheffield's Park Hill flats have been submitted to the council.
The revamp would see 124 homes created in the brutalist 1960's building.
The proposal by Urban Splash and Places for People also includes ideas for commercial and community spaces at the site.
The Grade II listed block is the largest listed building in Europe and has inspired an award-winning musical.
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, the plans include homes ranging from one-bed apartments to four-bed townhouses and new open space, inspired by the Peak District, to "bring the park back to Park Hill".
A statement provided with the planning application said the scheme "makes a significant contribution to meeting Sheffield's identified housing needs".
Work to renovate the flats started in 2008 and in 2013 was shortlisted for a RIBA Sterling Prize.
Urban Splash is also working on a revamp of Sheffield's historic former Cole Brothers and John Lewis building.
