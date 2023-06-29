New South Yorkshire scheme aims to train 300 apprentices
About 300 people will be trained in South Yorkshire through a newly created Apprenticeship Hub.
South Yorkshire Mayor, Oliver Coppard said the scheme would help expand the economy in the county.
The new centre will be based at the mayor's offices in Sheffield and training will be delivered through the South Yorkshire Colleges Partnership.
It is part of a plan to improve the skills of almost 40,000 workers over the next three years.
Mr Coppard said: "South Yorkshire doesn't just need a bigger economy, we need a better economy.
"But, if we're going to get there, and if everyone is going to be able to access the jobs and opportunities that new economy will bring, we need make sure people have the right education and skills."
The centre will act as a "one-stop shop" for businesses and apprentices offering advice and support for firms seeking staff with specialist technical skills.
Barnsley Council leader Sir Stephen Houghton CBE said the centre would "help to drive forward our local economies."
"The new Apprenticeship Hub will help to support local people, organisations and businesses across South Yorkshire," he said.
"Finding opportunities so that everyone can fulfil their learning potential, helping them build the skills they need to get into work and progress their career."
