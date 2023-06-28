Cole Brothers: Urban Splash to redevelop Sheffield landmark
The Grade-II listed former home of Cole Brothers in Sheffield is to be turned into offices, shops and cafes, the city council has announced.
Opened in 1963, the store later became John Lewis, before closing in 2021.
The council said developer Urban Splash's bid to redevelop the local landmark, which included adding a rooftop garden, had been successful.
Council leader Tom Hunt said the project was important to the "ongoing regeneration of the city centre".
He said it was "fantastic to have taken this next step forward" and Urban Splash, which were responsible for the regeneration of the Park Hill housing estate, had put forward an exciting proposal to "reimagine a much-loved building".
A council representative said the scheme would see the building in Barker's Pool, which was given listed status in 2022, become "a city centre focal point with places to meet, eat and shop".
Mark Latham, regeneration director at Urban Splash, said the firm were "delighted to be entrusted with the redevelopment of the Cole Brothers building".
"We know how important this building is to so many Sheffielders and look forward to sharing and developing our ideas for its future together with the city," he added.
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, Mr Latham said the company would engage with local people as it immersed itself in "the heritage and emotional connections many have here".
"There's a lot of hard work ahead, but we are excited to get started as we take on another Sheffield icon," he said.
