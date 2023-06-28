Sheffield pub attack: Woman who gouged man's eye jailed
- Published
A woman who left a man partially blind in a pub attack in Sheffield, then repeatedly stabbed a friend in the chest, has been jailed for 13 years.
Police said Cyrus Scarborough began an "unprovoked attack" on the man, pushing him to the floor before sitting on top and pushing her fingers into his eyes.
Days later while on bail, the 28-year-old turned on a friend, stabbing him in the chest, neck and head.
She was jailed at Sheffield Crown Court for two counts of Section 18 assault.
Scarborough must serve 13 years in custody and five years on extended licence, after she was found guilty earlier this year.
The first assault happened at a pub on London Road in the early hours of 24 April when Scarborough started attacking the man, saying she was "going to kill" him.
Police said the man, in his 50s, had been left blind in one eye.
'Brutal and unprovoked attacks'
Two days later on 26 April, she stabbed her friend with a knife and also smashed a glass bottle on the back of his head.
The man, in his 30s, suffered injuries but went on to make a full recovery.
Following an earlier trial, Scarborough, formerly of Raynville Road, Leeds, was found guilty of two counts of Section 18 assault.
Investigating officer, PC Hollie Winkless, said both men were victims of "brutal and completely unprovoked attacks".
She added: "She is now behind bars, where she cannot cause further harm."
