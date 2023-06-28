Sheffield plays host to Baton of Hope suicide prevention initiative
- Published
What is billed as the UK's biggest ever suicide awareness and prevention initiative has arrived in Sheffield.
The Olympic-style Baton of Hope relay began in Glasgow on Sunday and is due to finish in London next week.
Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Will Vaulks, who lost both his grandfathers to suicide, carried the baton from Hillsborough Stadium to Hillsborough Park in Sheffield on Wednesday.
Event co-founder Mike McCarthy said it was "about life and hope".
Mr McCarthy, from Sheffield, who lost his son, Ross, to suicide in 2021 set up the initiative with Steve Phillip, from Harrogate, whose son, Jordan, died in 2019.
Ross McCarthy left a message behind asking his family to campaign for better mental health support.
Ahead of the arrival of the Baton of Hope in Sheffield, Mike McCarthy said the initiative was "not about death and despair".
"It is about trying to reach those people who are in a dark place who feel that hope is fading away," he said.
Mr McCarthy added that the baton relay was also aimed at highlighting the fact there were "caring, compassionate" people who were willing to help.
"You are not alone," he added.
Will Vaulks told BBC Radio Sheffield he felt a sense of "pride and honour" to have been asked to participate in the event.
"We lost both our granddads within a very short space of time, so it is really something close to my heart," Mr Vaulks said.
"It's something my family went through and, to a degree, still goes through now even so many years later.
"Our aim is to try and prevent people from killing themselves."
The baton itself has been made by Thomas Lyte, the maker of the FA Cup trophy.
In addition to Hillsborough Stadium and Hillsborough Park, the baton is expected to be taken to Hillsborough College, Kelham Island, The Leadmill and Bramall Lane, culminating in an event at Tudor Square.
Sara Downs, one of the organisers of today's events in Sheffield, said they had also included a gathering of voluntary organisations at Hillsborough Park.
"There are going to be a lot of charities and mental health services there.
"We wanted to make sure while the baton is here that we shined a light on the services that are around so people know they are there and they don't need to struggle and there is always somebody to talk to."
Mr McCarthy said he was especially pleased to have brought the Baton of Hope to his home city.
He said the main message they were trying to get across was that "it is a universal responsibility and we can all do something".
"Every single one of us can be affected, but every single one of us has the power to do something about it," he said.
"Even if it is just an extra text to your mate to ask, 'how are you really' - or a hand on the shoulder."
