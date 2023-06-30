Maltby man who sexually abused children jailed
A South Yorkshire man who sexually abused two children has been jailed.
Andrew Wileman abused his victims on numerous occasions in Rotherham in the late 1990s and early 2000s. He bought his victims sweets and warned them not to tell, Sheffield Crown Court heard.
Wileman, 54, originally from Maltby, was jailed for 14 years after admitting charges including indecent assault part-way through a trial.
He was also placed on the sex offenders register for life.
Commenting after the hearing, Det Con Emma Parsons, from Rotherham's Protecting Vulnerable People team, said: "Both of the victims in this case were incredibly brave to report the horrific abuse they suffered at the hands of Andrew Wileman.
"No child should ever have to endure what happened to them, and I hope they are now able to begin to heal and rebuild their lives, knowing that Wileman is beginning a lengthy custodial sentence.
"I also hope this result will give other victims of historical sexual abuse the confidence to talk to us."
Wileman, of The Lanes, East Dene, Rotherham, admitted four counts of indecent assault on a child, two counts of gross indecency with a child and one count of indecency with a child on the third day of a trial in March.
